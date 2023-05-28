Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 281,039 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $717,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $227.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

