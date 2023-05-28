Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 72,870 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,870 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $36,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

