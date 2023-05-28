Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 69,085 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 69,085 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,043,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after buying an additional 431,377 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 431,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,064,000 after buying an additional 183,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.46. 71,439,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.