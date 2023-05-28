Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $38.49 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $38,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.71. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

