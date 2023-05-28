Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IVE stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. 949,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

