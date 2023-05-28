Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,987 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 21,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 218,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $88.29. 12,892,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,362,731. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

