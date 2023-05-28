Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 6,221 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.64. 6,493,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

