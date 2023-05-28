Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 17,911 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 35,819,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

