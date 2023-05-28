Banc Funds Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,143 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 520,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 285,255 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 99,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,994. The stock has a market cap of $253.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,875 shares of company stock worth $119,550 over the last three months. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.