Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 41,947 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,947 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 5.66% of Malvern Bancorp worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp stock remained flat at $15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.