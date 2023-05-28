Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 14,800 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.33. 26,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,916. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $333.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.11.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

