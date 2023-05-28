Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,537 shares during the quarter. SmartFinancial comprises approximately 1.5% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.55% of SmartFinancial worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,309. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $220,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

