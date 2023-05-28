Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 220,521 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

