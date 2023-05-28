Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,428 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Primis Financial worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FRST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,488. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $236,016. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

