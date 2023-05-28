Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.92% of Alerus Financial worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

ALRS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 33,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.58. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Alerus Financial

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Janet O. Estep bought 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,371.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $173,163. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

