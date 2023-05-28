Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Limestone Bancorp worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

LMST traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $23.42. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.72. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 26.39%. Equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

