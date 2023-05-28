Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.24% of Badger Meter worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BMI opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $143.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

