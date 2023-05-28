Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

AVVIY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 63,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.50.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aviva

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVVIY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.97) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.62) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 520 ($6.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

