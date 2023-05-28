Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.02 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $152.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $15.00 or 0.00053436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,677,159 coins and its circulating supply is 334,614,439 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

