Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AUTL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $489.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,039,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
