Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

AUTL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $489.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,039,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.