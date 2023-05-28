Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521,315 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises approximately 5.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Autohome worth $39,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $39,623,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 283,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 212,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $40.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autohome Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

