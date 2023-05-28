Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autogrill Price Performance

Autogrill stock remained flat at $6.66 during midday trading on Friday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

