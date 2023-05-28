Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Autogrill stock remained flat at $6.66 during midday trading on Friday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.
About Autogrill
