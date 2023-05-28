Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.58.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 99.64% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

