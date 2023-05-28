Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Up 2.1 %

ATLCP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

