ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.30.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
