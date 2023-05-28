ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.30.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.