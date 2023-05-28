AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of AstraZeneca worth $656,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

