AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

