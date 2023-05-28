ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 1,405,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,226.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

ASICS stock remained flat at $28.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods. It offers sportswear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other Regions. The company was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.