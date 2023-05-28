ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 1,405,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,226.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
ASICS stock remained flat at $28.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $29.78.
ASICS Company Profile
