ASD (ASD) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. ASD has a market capitalization of $47.12 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.01 or 0.99919321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07224771 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,327,163.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.