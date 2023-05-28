Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 2.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $113,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.