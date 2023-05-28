Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %
ARTL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 16,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.33. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.