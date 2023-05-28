Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

ARTL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 16,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.33. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Artelo Biosciences

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARTL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

