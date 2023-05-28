ARMOR (ARMOR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $408,190.50

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $408,190.50 and approximately $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.