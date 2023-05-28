Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $330.84. 3,580,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

