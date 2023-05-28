Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,800 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 197,802 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,058,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 525,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 331,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 302,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $614.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

