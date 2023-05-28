Ark Price Down 3.4% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.12 million and $322,669.42 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003332 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003168 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003026 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,242,112 coins and its circulating supply is 173,242,896 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

