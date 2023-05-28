Ark (ARK) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $349,447.66 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003156 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002997 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,247,528 coins and its circulating supply is 173,247,396 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

