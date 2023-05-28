Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in May

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 27,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,435. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £470,818.66 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

