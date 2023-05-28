Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in May

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 27,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,435. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £470,818.66 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.
