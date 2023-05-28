Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 942.50 ($11.72) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($7.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002.50 ($12.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 941.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 898.17.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 3,818.18%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.