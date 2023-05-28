Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 610,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,239. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 84.08% and a negative net margin of 1,420.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.