Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.52% of Aramark worth $55,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark Trading Up 1.3 %

Aramark Announces Dividend

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.