Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

APTO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 187,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,063. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

