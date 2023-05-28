Analysts Set Expectations for Nordson Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

NDSN stock opened at $220.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

