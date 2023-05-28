Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amesite by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amesite by 295.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Price Performance

NASDAQ AMST remained flat at $4.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Amesite has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.