American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $64.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

