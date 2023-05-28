American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $230.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

