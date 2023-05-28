Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 24,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Amarin Stock Performance
AMRN stock remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Friday. 1,434,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
