Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 24,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN stock remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Friday. 1,434,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amarin by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,710,255 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Amarin by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Amarin by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,560,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,395,665 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

