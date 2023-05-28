Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALTU stock remained flat at $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 68.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,064,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 430,850 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

