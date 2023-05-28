AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEAE remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

