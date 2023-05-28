Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $110.60 million and $4.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008888 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

