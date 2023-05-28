Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 4,549 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,592,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,899,000 after purchasing an additional 243,135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,902. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

